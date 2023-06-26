Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Navy Surgeon General Visits Arizona Memorial [Image 4 of 12]

    31st Navy Surgeon General Visits Arizona Memorial

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    PEARL HARBOR (June 28, 2023) Vice Adm. (ret.) Donald Hagen, former Surgeon General of the Navy, receives a flag from the 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division during a tour of the Arizona Memorial. 3d Marine Division operates as a Stand-In Force in the first island chain to secure, seize, or defend key maritime terrain in order to deny and disrupt adversary actions in support of the Fleet, the Joint Force, and partnered and allied forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    This work, 31st Navy Surgeon General Visits Arizona Memorial [Image 12 of 12], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Marine Division
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Arizona Memorial
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Donald Hagen

