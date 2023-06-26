CLB 31 Corpsmen Teach Marines TCCC

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Riley Wharton, left, a landing support specialist, and U.S. Navy hospital corpsman third class Jacob Houthoofd, right, both with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, wrap the wounded leg of a simulated casualty during a tactical combat casualty care class aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6), in the Coral Sea, July 3, 2023. The TCCC class taught Marines from various military occupational specialties the basic procedures of rendering aid to a combat casualty. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

