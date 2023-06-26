Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLB 31 Corpsmen Teach Marines TCCC [Image 4 of 4]

    CLB 31 Corpsmen Teach Marines TCCC

    USS AMERICA, CORAL SEA

    07.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Riley Wharton, left, a landing support specialist, and U.S. Navy hospital corpsman third class Jacob Houthoofd, right, both with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, wrap the wounded leg of a simulated casualty during a tactical combat casualty care class aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6), in the Coral Sea, July 3, 2023. The TCCC class taught Marines from various military occupational specialties the basic procedures of rendering aid to a combat casualty. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 19:44
    Photo ID: 7893105
    VIRIN: 230703-M-CX509-1094
    Resolution: 5895x3930
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: USS AMERICA, CORAL SEA
    TAGS

    31st MEU
    TCCC
    CLB 31
    Marines
    Corpsmen
    USS America

