Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon execute their rifle inspection sequence during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., June 30, 2023. The hosting official for the evening was Lieutenant General Gregg P. Olson, Director, Marine Corps Staff, and the guest of honor was Dr. Ely Ratner, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mark A. Morales)

Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US