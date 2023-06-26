Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Through & Through [Image 4 of 11]

    Through &amp; Through

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Mark Morales 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines with “The President’s Own,” U.S. Marine Band perform for guests during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington D.C., June 30, 2023. The hosting official for the evening was Lieutenant General Gregg P. Olson, Director, Marine Corps Staff, and the guest of honor was Dr. Ely Ratner, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mark A. Morales)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 18:18
    Photo ID: 7893080
    VIRIN: 230630-M-KC226-1387
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 9.79 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Through & Through [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Through &amp; Through
    Through &amp; Through
    Through &amp; Through
    Through &amp; Through
    Through &amp; Through
    Through &amp; Through
    Through &amp; Through
    Through &amp; Through
    Through &amp; Through
    Through &amp; Through
    Through &amp; Through

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th & I
    MBW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT