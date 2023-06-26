Dr. Ely Ratner, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, left, Lieutenant General Gregg P. Olson, Director, Marine Corps Staff, right, accompanied by their wives walk down center walk during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington D.C., June 30, 2023. The hosting official for the was General Olson, and the guest of honor for the evening was Dr. Ratner. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mark A. Morales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Date Posted: 07.03.2023 18:18 Photo ID: 7893077 VIRIN: 230630-M-KC226-1377 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 7.17 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Through & Through [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.