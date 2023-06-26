Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environmental Speaks at Honolulu’s Skyline Rail Opening [Image 3 of 4]

    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environmental Speaks at Honolulu’s Skyline Rail Opening

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    HONOLULU (June 30, 2023) - Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment (EI&E) and Chief Sustainability Officer Meredith Berger delivers remarks during the grand opening of Honolulu’s Skyline Rail system. Honolulu’s rail transit system is the largest public works project in state history and will transform mobility on Oahu by creating the backbone of a sustainable and resilient transportation system and shape the community for years to come. Berger's visit to Hawaii helps demonstrate the work of the Department of the Navy and the EI&E portfolio and highlights the importance of Communities, Climate Action, and Critical Infrastructure. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 18:11
    Photo ID: 7893075
    VIRIN: 230630-N-KN989-1888
    Resolution: 6420x4585
    Size: 419.39 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environmental Speaks at Honolulu’s Skyline Rail Opening [Image 4 of 4], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environmental Speaks at Honolulu’s Skyline Rail Opening
    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environmental Speaks at Honolulu’s Skyline Rail Opening
    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environmental Speaks at Honolulu’s Skyline Rail Opening
    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environmental Speaks at Honolulu’s Skyline Rail Opening

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNIC
    CNRH
    U.S. Navy
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Meredith Berger
    EI&I

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT