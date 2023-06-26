Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environmental Speaks at Honolulu’s Skyline Rail Opening

HONOLULU (June 30, 2023) - Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment (EI&E) and Chief Sustainability Officer Meredith Berger is introduced during the grand opening of Honolulu’s Skyline Rail system. Honolulu’s rail transit system is the largest public works project in state history and will transform mobility on Oahu by creating the backbone of a sustainable and resilient transportation system and shape the community for years to come. Berger's visit to Hawaii helps demonstrate the work of the Department of the Navy and the EI&E portfolio and highlights the importance of Communities, Climate Action, and Critical Infrastructure. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

