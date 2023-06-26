Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Louis Staats 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230703-N-PS962-1054 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 3, 2023) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, mans the helm on the bridge aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler, USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), in the South China Sea, July 3, 2023. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 16:37
    Photo ID: 7893025
    VIRIN: 230703-N-PS962-1054
    Resolution: 3280x4592
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Louis Staats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAS
    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    replenishment-at-sea
    USNS Rappahannock
    T-AO 204

