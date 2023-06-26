230703-N-PS962-1054 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 3, 2023) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, mans the helm on the bridge aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler, USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), in the South China Sea, July 3, 2023. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2023 Date Posted: 07.03.2023 16:37 Photo ID: 7893025 VIRIN: 230703-N-PS962-1054 Resolution: 3280x4592 Size: 1.27 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Louis Staats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.