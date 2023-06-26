Thunderbirds soar over Michigan Coast

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team “Thunderbirds” perform at the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan, July 1 -3, 2023. This weekend marked 50 years of the U.S. military being an all volunteer force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)

