    Thunderbirds soar over Michigan Coast [Image 32 of 38]

    Thunderbirds soar over Michigan Coast

    TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team “Thunderbirds” perform at the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan, July 1 -3, 2023. This weekend marked 50 years of the U.S. military being an all volunteer force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 15:51
    Photo ID: 7893008
    VIRIN: 230703-F-XN197-3607
    Resolution: 5244x3496
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US 
    thunderbirds
    acc
    usafads
    fighterjet
    americasteam

