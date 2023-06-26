The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team “Thunderbirds” perform at the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan, July 1 -3, 2023. This weekend marked 50 years of the U.S. military being an all volunteer force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2023 15:51
|Photo ID:
|7893007
|VIRIN:
|230703-F-XN197-3568
|Resolution:
|5623x3749
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbirds soar over Michigan Coast [Image 38 of 38], by SSgt Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT