    USACE Buffalo Conducts Helicopter Lift [Image 8 of 13]

    USACE Buffalo Conducts Helicopter Lift

    MOUNT MORRIS DAM, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Yvonne Najera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducted a helicopter lift of construction equipment and materials at Mount Morris Dam, New York on June 20, 2023. The dam is undergoing repairs and reinforcement to one of their tunnels first identified during an annual inspection. Located on the Genesee River the dam has provided flood risk management since it’s construction in 1952. (U.S. Army photo by Yvonne Najera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 14:59
    Photo ID: 7892965
    VIRIN: 230620-A-ZQ575-1004
    Resolution: 5948x3957
    Size: 23.09 MB
    Location: MOUNT MORRIS DAM, NY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Buffalo Conducts Helicopter Lift [Image 13 of 13], by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Mount Morris Dam
    USACE Buffalo District

