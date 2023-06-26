The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducted a helicopter lift of construction equipment and materials at Mount Morris Dam, New York on June 20, 2023. The dam is undergoing repairs and reinforcement to one of their tunnels first identified during an annual inspection. Located on the Genesee River the dam has provided flood risk management since it’s construction in 1952. (U.S. Army photo by Yvonne Najera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.03.2023 14:59 Photo ID: 7892954 VIRIN: 230620-A-ZQ575-1001 Resolution: 5734x3815 Size: 17.18 MB Location: MOUNT MORRIS DAM, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Buffalo Conducts Helicopter Lift [Image 13 of 13], by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.