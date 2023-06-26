Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Buffalo District New Headquarters Final Tour [Image 3 of 4]

    Buffalo District New Headquarters Final Tour

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Yvonne Najera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The team from the Buffalo District took a final tour of the newly renovated space in downtown Buffalo, New York, June 19, 2023, prior to the complete and final move in July. (U.S. Army Photo by Yvonne Najera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 14:59
    Photo ID: 7892947
    VIRIN: 230622-A-ZQ575-1045
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 22.4 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buffalo District New Headquarters Final Tour [Image 4 of 4], by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Buffalo District New Headquarters Final Tour
    Buffalo District New Headquarters Final Tour
    Buffalo District New Headquarters Final Tour
    Buffalo District New Headquarters Final Tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Headquarters
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT