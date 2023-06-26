Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KYARNG Judge Advocates complete Basic Trial Advocacy Course

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kaitlin Baudendistel 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Eight Kentucky Army National Guard Judge Advocate Generals (JAG) recently completed the Basic Trial Advocacy Course (BTAC) at Fort Belvoir, Virginia from May 7-15, 2023. The course, hosted by the Trial Counsel Assistance Program (TCAP), marked the National Guard's first training session at TCAP.

