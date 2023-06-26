Lead Able Chef Monique Manuel and Able Chef Alice Wyatt, Royal New Zealand Navy Sailors, prepare food aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) May 26, 2023, in the South China Sea. Stratton deployed to the Western Pacific to conduct engagements with regional allies and partner nations, reinforcing a rules-based order in the maritime domain. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Brett Cote)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2023 Date Posted: 07.03.2023 12:49 Photo ID: 7892789 VIRIN: 230610-N-IP743-2420 Resolution: 5060x3899 Size: 887.68 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Royal New Zealand Navy Chefs Prepare Meal Aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Brett Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.