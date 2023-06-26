Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal New Zealand Navy Chefs Prepare Meal Aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton [Image 1 of 9]

    Royal New Zealand Navy Chefs Prepare Meal Aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.10.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brett Cote 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Lead Able Chef Monique Manuel and Able Chef Alice Wyatt, Royal New Zealand Navy Sailors, prepare food aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) May 26, 2023, in the South China Sea. Stratton deployed to the Western Pacific to conduct engagements with regional allies and partner nations, reinforcing a rules-based order in the maritime domain. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Brett Cote)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 12:49
    Photo ID: 7892786
    VIRIN: 230610-N-IP743-2141
    Resolution: 1917x2875
    Size: 782.25 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    7th fleet
    C7F
    IndoPacific
    CoastGuard
    USCG IndoPacific
    WesternPacific

