U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andrew Walker, Curator of the National Guard Militia Museum of New Jersey, stands for a portrait in the museum at Sea Girt, New Jersey, June 14, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2023 12:35
|Photo ID:
|7892785
|VIRIN:
|230614-Z-IB607-1022
|Resolution:
|5610x3733
|Size:
|11.02 MB
|Location:
|SEA GIRT, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NJ Militia Museum attends Preservation Conference [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT