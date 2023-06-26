NJ Militia Museum attends Preservation Conference

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andrew Walker, right, Curator of the National Guard Militia Museum of New Jersey, gave a presentation at the New Jersey History and Historic Preservation Conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey, June 13, 2023. Walker spoke about the damage and recovery the militia museum dealt with during Hurricane Sandy. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk)
