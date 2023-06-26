Ike celebrates his 2nd birthday

230702-N-KC543-1053 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 2, 2023) A dog-safe birthday cake made by Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Shannon Dawson for Ike, a combat operational stress control dog, awaits Ike’s birthday celebration on the mess decks aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), July 2, 2023. Ike celebrated his 2nd birthday while underway as Wasp returned from a port visit in Nassau, Bahamas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alora R. Blosch)

