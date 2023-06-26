Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ike celebrates his 2nd birthday [Image 2 of 3]

    Ike celebrates his 2nd birthday

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alora Blosch 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    230702-N-KC543-1041 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 2, 2023) Ike, a combat operational stress control dog, plays with toys he received for his birthday during his birthday celebration on the mess decks aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), July 2, 2023. Ike celebrated his 2nd birthday while underway as Wasp returned from a port visit in Nassau, Bahamas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alora R. Blosch)

    sea dog
    birthday
    mutts with a mission
    combat operational sstress control dog

