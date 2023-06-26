230702-N-KC543-1041 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 2, 2023) Ike, a combat operational stress control dog, plays with toys he received for his birthday during his birthday celebration on the mess decks aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), July 2, 2023. Ike celebrated his 2nd birthday while underway as Wasp returned from a port visit in Nassau, Bahamas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alora R. Blosch)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2023 10:44
|Photo ID:
|7892699
|VIRIN:
|230702-N-KC543-1041
|Resolution:
|5035x3357
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ike celebrates his 2nd birthday [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Alora Blosch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
