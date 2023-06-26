Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Lock at the Soo to host public meeting for upcoming blasting activities

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District and New Lock at the Soo contractor Kokosing Alberici Traylor, LLC (KAT) will host an in-person and virtual public meeting 6 p.m., July 10, 2023, to inform the public of blasting activities needed for project construction.

