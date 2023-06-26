New Lock at the Soo to host public meeting for upcoming blasting activities

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District and New Lock at the Soo contractor Kokosing Alberici Traylor, LLC (KAT) will host an in-person and virtual public meeting 6 p.m., July 10, 2023, to inform the public of blasting activities needed for project construction.

