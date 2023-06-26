Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Celebrates America for 4th of July [Image 8 of 8]

    Yokota Celebrates America for 4th of July

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    07.03.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, gives remarks during the Celebrate America festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 3, 2023. The annual event provides all members of Yokota and their families the opportunity to enjoy games, food, and music, culminating in a fireworks display over the Yokota airfield to celebrate Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    This work, Yokota Celebrates America for 4th of July [Image 8 of 8], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Independence Day
    July 4th
    Yokota Airmen
    Celebrate America

