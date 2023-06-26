Yokota Celebrates America for 4th of July

Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, gives remarks during the Celebrate America festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 3, 2023. The annual event provides all members of Yokota and their families the opportunity to enjoy games, food, and music, culminating in a fireworks display over the Yokota airfield to celebrate Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

