Yokota Celebrates America for 4th of July

Members of Team Yokota visit various tents and activities during the Celebrate America festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 3, 2023. The event included food, carnival games, live music, and a fireworks display in honor of Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

Date Taken: 07.03.2023 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP