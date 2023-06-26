Members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Operations Support Wing perform a Yosakoi dance during the Celebrate America festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 3, 2023. Members of Yokota and their families gathered at the Samurai Training Grounds to enjoy the Independence Day events sponsored by the 374th Force Support Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2023 09:34
|Photo ID:
|7892670
|VIRIN:
|230703-F-PM645-1320
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Celebrates America for 4th of July [Image 8 of 8], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
