    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) celebrates Pride month [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) celebrates Pride month

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 30, 2023) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 3rd Class Demetrius Frazier, left, from Herndon, Va., and Cmdr. Charles Cooper, the commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), pose for a photo on the mess decks during a Pride month celebration. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 08:33
    Photo ID: 7892571
    VIRIN: 230630-N-JO829-7030
    Resolution: 2400x1714
    Size: 979.55 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) celebrates Pride month [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

