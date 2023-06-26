USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Sailors Hold the Line during RAS

230701-N-QF023-1085

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 1, 2023) Sailors hold the line aboard USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) during a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO-204) in the South China Sea, July 1. Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).

Date Taken: 07.01.2023