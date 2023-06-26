Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Returns to Home Port

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Osborn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230702-N-KU796-1232 PUGET SOUND (July 2, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors man the rails on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) on its return to home port. Nimitz returns to its home port in Bremerton, Wash. following a seven-month deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations (AO). Nimitz’s presence in U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet AOs reinforced the Unites States’ commitment to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

    homecoming
    CVN 68
    USS Nimitz
    RTHP

