Nimitz Returns to Home Port

230702-N-KU796-1232 PUGET SOUND (July 2, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors man the rails on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) on its return to home port. Nimitz returns to its home port in Bremerton, Wash. following a seven-month deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations (AO). Nimitz’s presence in U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet AOs reinforced the Unites States’ commitment to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

