Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS McFaul Hull Technician Conducts Maintenance [Image 7 of 7]

    USS McFaul Hull Technician Conducts Maintenance

    GULF OF OMAN

    06.30.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    GULF OF OMAN (June 30, 2023) Hull Technician 1st Class Quintin Mems, assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), poses for a photo after conducting maintenance on an oily waste pump in the Gulf of Oman, June 30, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 01:21
    Photo ID: 7892373
    VIRIN: 230630-N-YD864-2036
    Resolution: 5982x3988
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS McFaul Hull Technician Conducts Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    McFaul Conducts a Re-Enlistment Ceremony
    McFaul Conducts a Re-Enlistment Ceremony
    McFaul Conducts a Re-Enlistment Ceremony
    McFaul Conducts a Re-Enlistment Ceremony
    USS McFaul Hull Technician Conducts Maintenance
    USS McFaul Hull Technician Conducts Maintenance
    USS McFaul Hull Technician Conducts Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hull technician
    engineering
    destroyer
    uss mcfaul
    ddg 74
    carrier strike group 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT