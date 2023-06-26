USS McFaul Hull Technician Conducts Maintenance

GULF OF OMAN (June 30, 2023) Hull Technician 1st Class Quintin Mems, assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), poses for a photo after conducting maintenance on an oily waste pump in the Gulf of Oman, June 30, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

