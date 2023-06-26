Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conducts a live fire exercise in the Philippine Sea, July 1.

PHILIPPINE SEA (July 01, 2023) Sailors inflate a second killer tomato, a floating target for a live fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Philippine Sea, July 1. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)
