PHILIPPINE SEA (July 01, 2023) Gunners Mate 3rd Class Kalven Roldan, left, and Gunners Mate 1st Class Tristan Axelrod, right, apply aluminum tape to the killer tomato for a live fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Philippine Sea, July 1. The aluminum tape assists with radar and gun tracking by simulating a ship’s signature. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2023 Date Posted: 07.02.2023 22:46 Photo ID: 7892337 VIRIN: 230701-N-NF288-1920 Resolution: 5792x3861 Size: 283.32 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conducts a live fire exercise in the Philippine Sea, July 1. [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.