    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (July 01, 2023) Gunners Mate 3rd Class Kalven Roldan, left, and Gunners Mate 1st Class Tristan Axelrod, right, apply aluminum tape to the killer tomato for a live fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Philippine Sea, July 1. The aluminum tape assists with radar and gun tracking by simulating a ship’s signature. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 22:46
    Photo ID: 7892337
    VIRIN: 230701-N-NF288-1920
    Resolution: 5792x3861
    Size: 283.32 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conducts a live fire exercise in the Philippine Sea, July 1. [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

