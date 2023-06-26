230629-N-NY362-1123 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 29, 2023) Guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) fires a 5-Inch Gun during a live-fire exercise in the Philippine Sea, June 29. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Date Posted: 07.02.2023 20:16 Photo ID: 7892217 VIRIN: 230629-N-NY362-1123 Resolution: 6006x3887 Size: 909.84 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) Live-Fire Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.