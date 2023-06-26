Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Live-Fire Exercise [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Live-Fire Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230629-N-NY362-1100 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 29, 2023) Guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) fires a 5-Inch Gun during a live-fire exercise in the Philippine Sea, June 29. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 20:16
    Photo ID: 7892215
    VIRIN: 230629-N-NY362-1100
    Resolution: 6317x3876
    Size: 983.74 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) Live-Fire Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Live-Fire Exercise
    5-Inch Gun
    USS Howard
    DDG 83

