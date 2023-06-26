USS Howard (DDG 83) Surface Warfare Live-Fire Exercises

230628-N-NY362-1233 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 28, 2023) Sailors monitor a Mark 38 ROC console in the bridge aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Philippine Sea, June 28. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)
