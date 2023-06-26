Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Surface Warfare Live-Fire Exercises [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Surface Warfare Live-Fire Exercises

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230628-N-NY362-1218 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 28, 2023) Guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) man a Mark 38 25mm gun during a live-fire exercise in the Philippine Sea, June 28. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

