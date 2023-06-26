230628-N-NY362-1218 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 28, 2023) Guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) man a Mark 38 25mm gun during a live-fire exercise in the Philippine Sea, June 28. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.02.2023 19:54 Photo ID: 7892186 VIRIN: 230628-N-NY362-1218 Resolution: 6487x3737 Size: 997.36 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) Surface Warfare Live-Fire Exercises [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.