Defense Medical Readiness Training Institute cadre meet after the Medic Skills Rodeo relay at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 22, 2023. During the relay exercise, cadre evaluated the performance of both teams, then debated over who executed the proper procedures most accurately. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 07.02.2023 18:03 Photo ID: 7892166 VIRIN: 230622-F-SA938-1530 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.38 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Medic Skills Rodeo [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.