Members assigned to the 17th Medical Group cheer on fellow medics during the Medic Skills Rodeo relay at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 22, 2023. Members were split into two teams and assigned to compete in different parts of the relay which consisted of transporting a simulated patient while under fire, documenting injuries, and properly communicating the condition of the patient to the cadre. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 07.02.2023 18:02 Photo ID: 7892165 VIRIN: 230622-F-SA938-1453 Resolution: 5478x3644 Size: 1.27 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Medic Skills Rodeo [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.