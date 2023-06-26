Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Medic Skills Rodeo [Image 5 of 6]

    2023 Medic Skills Rodeo

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Members assigned to the 17th Medical Group cheer on fellow medics during the Medic Skills Rodeo relay at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 22, 2023. Members were split into two teams and assigned to compete in different parts of the relay which consisted of transporting a simulated patient while under fire, documenting injuries, and properly communicating the condition of the patient to the cadre. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 18:02
    Photo ID: 7892165
    VIRIN: 230622-F-SA938-1453
    Resolution: 5478x3644
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Medic Skills Rodeo [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Professional Development
    Training
    AETC
    Joint Service
    DMRTI

