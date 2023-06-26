2023 Medic Skills Rodeo

Airmen assigned to the 17th Medical Group work together and evaluate the status of their training mannequin during the Medic Skills Rodeo relay at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 22, 2023. The relay was a recap of all the skills members were briefed on earlier in the day and simulated a deployed environment to put their knowledge to the test while under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

