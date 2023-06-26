Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Medic Skills Rodeo

    2023 Medic Skills Rodeo

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 17th Medical Group work together and evaluate the status of their training mannequin during the Medic Skills Rodeo relay at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 22, 2023. The relay was a recap of all the skills members were briefed on earlier in the day and simulated a deployed environment to put their knowledge to the test while under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 18:02
    Photo ID: 7892164
    VIRIN: 230622-F-SA938-1447
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Medic Skills Rodeo [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Professional Development
    Training
    AETC
    Joint Service
    DMRTI

