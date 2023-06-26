2023 Medic Skills Rodeo

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Raneil Buenviaje applies a splint to a simulated foot injury on U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kyle Lunsford II, Defense Medical Readiness Training Institute cadre, during the Medic Skills Rodeo at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 22, 2023. The Medic Skills Rodeo creates a ready medical force by testing the knowledge and skills of medics across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

