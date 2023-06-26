2023 Medic Skills Rodeo

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Raneil Buenviaje, left, and U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Marissa Liston, right, Defense Medical Readiness Training Institute cadre, lift Senior Airman Dalton Barker, demonstration participant, during the Medic Skills Rodeo at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 22, 2023. The cadre demonstrated how to transport an injured individual suffering from trauma-induced hypothermia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

