Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Medic Skills Rodeo [Image 1 of 6]

    2023 Medic Skills Rodeo

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Raneil Buenviaje, left, and U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Marissa Liston, right, Defense Medical Readiness Training Institute cadre, lift Senior Airman Dalton Barker, demonstration participant, during the Medic Skills Rodeo at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 22, 2023. The cadre demonstrated how to transport an injured individual suffering from trauma-induced hypothermia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 18:02
    Photo ID: 7892161
    VIRIN: 230622-F-SA938-1028
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Medic Skills Rodeo [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 Medic Skills Rodeo
    2023 Medic Skills Rodeo
    2023 Medic Skills Rodeo
    2023 Medic Skills Rodeo
    2023 Medic Skills Rodeo
    2023 Medic Skills Rodeo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Professional Development
    Training
    AETC
    Joint Service
    DMRTI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT