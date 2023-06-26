Embracing Identity and Service

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shatora Dunkin, Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy instructor, and her wife, Telisa Moye-Dunkin smile at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 28, 2023. They originally met in 2018 at Basic Military Training and continued to grow their relationship for the next two years, through technical training and their first duty stations, before getting married in 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

