U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shatora Dunkin, Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy instructor, and her wife, Telisa Moye-Dunkin pose for a photo together. After separating from the Air Force in 2023, Moye-Dunkin began to pursue a master's degree in medical administration and functions as a personal trainer. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
Embracing Identity and Service
