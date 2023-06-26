Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Embracing Identity and Service [Image 1 of 3]

    Embracing Identity and Service

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shatora Dunkin, Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy instructor, and her wife, Telisa Moye-Dunkin pose for a photo together. They spend their free time working out and spending time together by seeking out new adventures and experiences. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    TAGS

    Firefighter
    Diversity
    African American
    Air Force
    AETC
    Pride Month

