    Tinker Airshow [Image 2 of 2]

    Tinker Airshow

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A F-35A Lightning II from the F-35A Demonstration Team performs at the Tinker Airshow, Oklahoma, July 1, 2023. The mission of the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration team is to showcase the unique aerial capabilities of the Air Force’s most advanced 5th generation multi-role stealth fighter, as well as highlight the history of the Air Force’s service through heritage formation flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 13:34
    Photo ID: 7892102
    VIRIN: 230701-F-OI201-1235
    Resolution: 3538x5317
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

