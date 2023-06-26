A F-35A Lightning II from the F-35A Demonstration Team performs at the Tinker Airshow, Oklahoma, July 1, 2023. The mission of the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration team is to showcase the unique aerial capabilities of the Air Force’s most advanced 5th generation multi-role stealth fighter, as well as highlight the history of the Air Force’s service through heritage formation flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)
