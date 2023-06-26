USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily maintenance checks and repairs

230702-N-BE723-1012 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 2, 2023) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class James Walsh, from Strongsville, Ohio, performs maintenance on night-vision goggles in the battery, instrument, and generator shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, July 2, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kazia Ream)

