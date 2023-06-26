230702-N-BE723-1013 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 2, 2023) Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Karter Haskett, from Eudora, Kansas, performs maintenance on night-vision goggles in the battery, instrument, and generator shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, July 2, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kazia Ream)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2023 12:07
|Photo ID:
|7892082
|VIRIN:
|230702-N-BE723-1013
|Resolution:
|4514x3009
|Size:
|971.64 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily maintenance checks and repairs [Image 2 of 2], by SN Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS
