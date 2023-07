U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Andrew Williams, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, unloads equipment from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III as part of Northern Edge 23-2 on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023. NE 23-2 is a first of its kind test of command and control capabilities throughout the region for a Joint, Multinational exercise event. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Harris)

Date Taken: 06.28.2023
Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
by MSgt Eric Harris