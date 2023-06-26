Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 9 of 9]

    Northern Edge 23-2

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Harris 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Andrew Williams, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, unloads equipment from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III as part of Northern Edge 23-2 on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023. NE 23-2 is a first of its kind test of command and control capabilities throughout the region for a Joint, Multinational exercise event. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Harris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 06:32
    Photo ID: 7891971
    VIRIN: 230628-F-RM405-1078
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Eric Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

