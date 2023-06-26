U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Phillip Engle and Tech. Sgt. Ted Debauge, both assigned to the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron, load shoring onto a forklift as part of Northern Edge 23-2 on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023. NE 23-2 provides the opportunity for U.S. military members to sharpen their skills and practice tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Harris)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2023 06:32
|Photo ID:
|7891969
|VIRIN:
|230628-F-RM405-1069
|Resolution:
|5923x3954
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Eric Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
