U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Phillip Engle and Tech. Sgt. Ted Debauge, both assigned to the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron, load shoring onto a forklift as part of Northern Edge 23-2 on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023. NE 23-2 provides the opportunity for U.S. military members to sharpen their skills and practice tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Harris)

