U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing, 517th Airlift Squadron and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni personnel off load equipment from a C-17 Globemaster III as part of Northern Edge 23-2 on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023. NE 23-2 provides interoperability training vital to the successful accomplishment of future joint and multinational endeavors. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Harris)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2023 06:32
|Photo ID:
|7891968
|VIRIN:
|230628-F-RM405-1058
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Eric Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT