U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tanner House, assigned to the 517th Airlift Squadron, guides Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing as they off load equipment from a C-17 Globemaster III as part of Northern Edge 23-2 on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023. NE 23-2 is a first of its kind test of command and control capabilities throughout the region for a Joint, Multinational exercise event. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Harris)

Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.02.2023 Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP