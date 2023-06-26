U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tanner House, assigned to the 517th Airlift Squadron, guides Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing as they off load equipment from a C-17 Globemaster III as part of Northern Edge 23-2 on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023. NE 23-2 is a first of its kind test of command and control capabilities throughout the region for a Joint, Multinational exercise event. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Harris)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2023 06:31
|Photo ID:
|7891967
|VIRIN:
|230628-F-RM405-1056
|Resolution:
|5734x3828
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Eric Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
